Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

