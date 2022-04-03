Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.41% from the stock’s current price.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 1,388,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after buying an additional 1,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

