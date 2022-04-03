LifePro Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.22. 8,795,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. The company has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

