Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.83 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $145,988.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00277176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001435 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

