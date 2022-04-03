Lightstreams Price Up 57% Over Last Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 57% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $696,569.04 and approximately $200.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00108968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

