Litecoin Plus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $109,048.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,676.95 or 1.00139023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002329 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.