Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.89 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and approximately $726.60 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $126.99 or 0.00273711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001398 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,987,306 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

