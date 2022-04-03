LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RAMP opened at $38.54 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

