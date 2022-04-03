LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 7% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 7% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $889,810.69 and $1,591.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00303089 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004558 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.25 or 0.01408291 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

