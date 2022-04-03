Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 72.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $166.39 million and $8.16 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 303.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

