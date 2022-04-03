Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,131.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.62 or 0.07567373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.00273890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.63 or 0.00807595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00100101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012732 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00464049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.67 or 0.00385448 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.