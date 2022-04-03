L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $398.50.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $81.31 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.05.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

