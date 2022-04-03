LSV Asset Management Acquires 32,100 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of AutoNation worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AutoNation by 575.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

