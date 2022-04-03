LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of PacWest Bancorp worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACW opened at $42.57 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

