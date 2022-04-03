LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Travel + Leisure worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNL opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

