LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.27% of W&T Offshore worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 848,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 86.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 385,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 131.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 169.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 460,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 289,525 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.63.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.