LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.87% of G-III Apparel Group worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

GIII opened at $27.45 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.