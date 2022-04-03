LSV Asset Management Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after buying an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NWL opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

