LSV Asset Management Has $10.37 Million Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,357,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.40% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $769.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

