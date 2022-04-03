LSV Asset Management Has $11.76 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NYSE BLDR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.