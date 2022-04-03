LSV Asset Management Has $13.97 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 402,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of Simmons First National worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SFNC stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

