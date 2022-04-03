LSV Asset Management Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.26% of Kelly Services worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

