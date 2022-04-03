LSV Asset Management Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 190,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.99% of Modine Manufacturing worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,482,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 54.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOD opened at $8.93 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.53.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

