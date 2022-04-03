LSV Asset Management Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.95% of Meridian Bioscience worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

