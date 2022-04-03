LSV Asset Management Has $8.58 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Polaris worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 169,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

