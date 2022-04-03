LSV Asset Management Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.98% of REV Group worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

REV Group stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $839.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

