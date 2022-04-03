LSV Asset Management Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equitable by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

