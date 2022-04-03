LSV Asset Management Makes New $11.31 Million Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 624,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Kyndryl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KD stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

