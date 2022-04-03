LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.44% of Xperi worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Xperi by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Xperi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 463,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xperi by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Xperi by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $22.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is -37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

