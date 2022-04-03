LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Nordstrom worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $245,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 23.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $70,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $27.55 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

