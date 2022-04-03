LSV Asset Management Sells 10,100 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.04% of Matthews International worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

MATW stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

