LSV Asset Management Sells 11,500 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

