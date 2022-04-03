LSV Asset Management Sells 23,200 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of Signet Jewelers worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,133,000 after purchasing an additional 377,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,569,000 after purchasing an additional 133,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,439 shares of company stock worth $4,237,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.