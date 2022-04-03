LSV Asset Management Sells 368,000 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,878,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.16% of Audacy worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Audacy in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Audacy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Audacy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Audacy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.44 million, a P/E ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 1.49. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

