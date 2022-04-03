LSV Asset Management Sells 61,876 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,876 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.05% of Peoples Bancorp worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $900.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

