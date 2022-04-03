LSV Asset Management Sells 78,100 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.60% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $105,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

FCF stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.