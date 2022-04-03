LSV Asset Management Sells 811,432 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 811,432 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.18% of MasTec worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

