LSV Asset Management Trims Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 345,023 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 434,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

