LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,680 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.19% of Tupperware Brands worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $10,613,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 140,541 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 153.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP opened at $19.47 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $889.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

TUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.