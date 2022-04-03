LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.79% of Ennis worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

