LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.55% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

