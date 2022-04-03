LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Comerica worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

