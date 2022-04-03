LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of LTC Properties worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in LTC Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in LTC Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 124,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 89.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

