LUXCoin Price Up 7.8% This Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $172,511.94 and approximately $388.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,225,118 coins and its circulating supply is 13,217,885 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

