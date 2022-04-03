Lympo Market Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,522.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $142,943.73 and approximately $5,522.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.42 or 0.07533198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,209.52 or 0.99788860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

