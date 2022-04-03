LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

LYB opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.