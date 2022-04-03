LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $10,774,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $103.34 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

