Maecenas (ART) Price Up 43.7% This Week

Maecenas (ART) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Maecenas has a total market cap of $151,627.68 and $9.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

