MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 478,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.