Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

NYSE:MGA opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

